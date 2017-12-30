Devils' Cory Schneider: Beaten by Sabres in overtime

Schneider made 29 saves on 33 shots in an overtime defeat at home to Buffalo on Friday.

This was a surprise given Schneider's past two starts, but his two starts before that were not particularly sharp, despite the win. He's now posted a save percentage under .900 in three of his past five starts, which is a worrisome trend. He's been solid in the net more often than not this year, but nights like this have shown up from time to time for the goaltender.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories