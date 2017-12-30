Devils' Cory Schneider: Beaten by Sabres in overtime

Schneider made 29 saves on 33 shots in an overtime defeat at home to Buffalo on Friday.

This was a surprise given Schneider's past two starts, but his two starts before that were not particularly sharp, despite the win. He's now posted a save percentage under .900 in three of his past five starts, which is a worrisome trend. He's been solid in the net more often than not this year, but nights like this have shown up from time to time for the goaltender.