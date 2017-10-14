Devils' Cory Schneider: Beaten five times in defeat

Schneider took his first loss of the season, stopping 23 of 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to Washington on Friday.

When you give the Capitals' power play multiple chances, you're playing with fire, and the Devils got burned when Schneider couldn't bail them out. It's tough to fault him too much for Friday's defeat, and his solid start gives owners enough reason to write this one off as a product of running into a potent offense.