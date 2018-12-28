Devils' Cory Schneider: Begins off-ice work
Schneider (abdomen) began doing some off-ice work Friday, Matt Loughlin of the reports.
Schneider's return to the lineup doesn't appear to be imminent, but his ability to do some off-ice participation marks a step in the right direction. Keith Kinkaid should continue to work as the primary netminder for the Devils, with MacKenzie Blackwood serving as the backup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...