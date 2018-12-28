Devils' Cory Schneider: Begins off-ice work

Schneider (abdomen) began doing some off-ice work Friday, Matt Loughlin of the reports.

Schneider's return to the lineup doesn't appear to be imminent, but his ability to do some off-ice participation marks a step in the right direction. Keith Kinkaid should continue to work as the primary netminder for the Devils, with MacKenzie Blackwood serving as the backup.

