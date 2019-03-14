Devils' Cory Schneider: Bests Oilers

Schneider stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

A three-goal second period from the Devils was all Schneider needed to pick up the victory. Schneider's record moved to 5-10-3 with a 3.19 GAA and an .898 save percentage. MacKenzie Blackwood had a tougher time Tuesday, ceding nine goals, so if coach John Hynes goes with the hot hand for Friday's contest in Vancouver, it would be Schneider drawing the start.