Devils' Cory Schneider: Between pipes against Senators

Schneider will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's clash with Ottawa, Deb Placey of MSG Network reports.

Schneider has racked up the wins this season, as he has posted a 4-1-0 record along with a .917 save percentage. The Devils' offense is firing on all cylinders (4.17 goals per game), which provides the netminder with some coverage if he allows a couple of pucks to bend the twine. The 31-year-old could face a lot of rubber Thursday considering the Senators are averaging 33.8 shots per game -- 10th highest in the NHL.