Devils' Cory Schneider: Between pipes Friday

Schneider will guard the net in Friday's game against the visiting Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

In Schneider's last outing, he made 34 of 35 saves and posted a 1.00 GAA and .971 save percentage while earning a win against Montreal on Monday. Over his last five games, the Massachusetts native is 4-1-0 while sporting a 1.32 GAA and .959 save percentage. Schneider will face a Philadelphia offense that averaged 3.46 goals per game in February, good for sixth-best in the league.