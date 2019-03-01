Devils' Cory Schneider: Between pipes Friday
Schneider will guard the net in Friday's game against the visiting Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
In Schneider's last outing, he made 34 of 35 saves and posted a 1.00 GAA and .971 save percentage while earning a win against Montreal on Monday. Over his last five games, the Massachusetts native is 4-1-0 while sporting a 1.32 GAA and .959 save percentage. Schneider will face a Philadelphia offense that averaged 3.46 goals per game in February, good for sixth-best in the league.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Grabs win over Habs•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In net at home•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Mates pitch him under bus early•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting in Big Apple•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: First shutout in 15 months•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Chasing third consecutive win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...