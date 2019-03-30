Devils' Cory Schneider: Between pipes Saturday
Schneider will tend the home goal in Saturday's home game against the Blues, Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Schneider has started sparingly for the Devils, and is 2-3-0 to go along with a 2.62 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last five starts. The 33-year-old will face a decent matchup against an offense that ranks 17th in the league in goals per game (2.95).
