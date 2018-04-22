Devils' Cory Schneider: Brings A-game but can't win
Schneider made 36 saves in Saturday's 3-1, Game 5 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed two goals.
Schneider brought his A-game Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Bolts stymied the Devils' forwards time and time again. The Devils are done for the year after a 4-1 series loss. But Schneider appears to have won back the starter's reins despite Keith Kinkaid's miracle season. That's great news for dynasty owners who struggled in 2017-18 with Schneids as their man in the paint.
