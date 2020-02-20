Devils' Cory Schneider: Brought up to big club
New Jersey recalled Schneider from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.
Schneider's promotions indicates one of the Devils' top-two netminders may be on the move ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The 33-year-old vet will back up MacKenzie Blackwood against the Sharks on Thursday.
