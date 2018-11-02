Devils' Cory Schneider: Burned by Detroit's special teams

Schneider surrendered three goals on 30 shots from the Red Wings to lose by a 4-3 margin in his season debut Thursday.

Making his first start since an April 21st playoff game against the Lightning, Schneider played much better than the raw numbers indicate. Detroit produced two power-play goals and another pair shorthanded -- including an empty-netter from defenseman Trevor Daley -- to spoil Schneider's first start since sustaining a serious hip injury that required surgery in early May. The Devils will continue their six-game road trip on Saturday, meeting up with the Islanders at Barclays Center.