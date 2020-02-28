Devils' Cory Schneider: Can't hang on in San Jose

Schneider gave up three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Schneider was spotted a 2-0 lead after one period, but he let it slip in the second, and Logan Couture completed the Sharks' comeback in overtime. The tough loss dropped Schneider to 1-6-2 with a 4.08 GAA and an .868 save percentage through 11 appearances this year. The Devils continue their road trip with a weekend back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday. Schneider will likely split those starts with MacKenzie Blackwood.