Devils' Cory Schneider: Can't hold lead Monday

Schneider made 28 saves in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers.

The Devils grabbed a 4-1 lead early in the second period, but Schneider couldn't make it hold up, allowing two goals in the second period and then three more in the third. While none of the tallies were particularly soft, the veteran netminder also failed to come up with a big save when his team needed him. Schneider sports a rough 0-3-0 record, 4.08 GAA and .876 save percentage to begin the season, but MacKenzie Blackwood's numbers have been even worse so far, making it difficult to predict who will get the nod in net Thursday against the Rangers.