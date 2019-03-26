Devils' Cory Schneider: Carries squad to win

Schneider steered away 45 of 46 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Schneider's rough patch is long gone, as he now has a .931 save percentage over the last six outings. Nevertheless, the offensive support hasn't followed since he recorded just two wins in that span. Still, this recent stretch surely will help put confidence into the Devils' brass, especially since he's due $6 million AAV for the next three seasons.