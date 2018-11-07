Devils' Cory Schneider: Chased in defeat
Schneider stopped 18 of 22 shots in 27:35 of action before leaving the game in a 7-3 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.
Schneider clearly isn't back to being himself after his third straight game with a save percentage below .900. Granted, the Senators are one of the top scoring teams in the league, but allowing four goals on 22 shots will not cut it for fantasy purposes. Until he returns to form, it's best not to play him.
