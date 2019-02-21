Devils' Cory Schneider: Chasing third consecutive win
Schneider will patrol the crease against the visiting Senators on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider's won two straight games in a spirited attempt to revive his career, having recently cleared a major obstacle in overcoming a serious abdominal injury. The 32-year-old backstop will face a Senators team with a paltry road record of 8-20-1 this season.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Wins yet again•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Huge relief effort in Minnesota•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gives up five in lopsided loss•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In crease Thursday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Not as sharp against Minnesota•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...