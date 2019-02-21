Devils' Cory Schneider: Chasing third consecutive win

Schneider will patrol the crease against the visiting Senators on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider's won two straight games in a spirited attempt to revive his career, having recently cleared a major obstacle in overcoming a serious abdominal injury. The 32-year-old backstop will face a Senators team with a paltry road record of 8-20-1 this season.

