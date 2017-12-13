Devils' Cory Schneider: Coasts to win over Kings

Schneider saved 16 of 17 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Los Angeles.

After allowing five goals on just 28 shots in a loss to Columbus in his previous start, this was a nice rebound from Schneider. He's up to a solid 12-6-3 record, .920 save percentage and 2.64 GAA for the campaign, as the established veteran is quickly proving that last season's career-worst showing was a statistical outlier. Schneider should be viewed as a solid option in the majority of matchups moving forward.