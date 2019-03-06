Devils' Cory Schneider: Comes up empty in shootout

Schneider stopped 17 of 18 shots in regulation and overtime but got beaten on both shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

In his defense, the shootout markers were scored by Columbus snipers Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin, who have a combined 61 goals on the season. Schneider is now 4-3-1 over his last eight starts with a 2.23 GAA and .924 save percentage, but he'll continue to cede work to rookie MacKenzie Blackwood down the stretch with the Devils headed for the draft lottery.

