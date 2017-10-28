Devils' Cory Schneider: Confirmed starter
Schneider will start in goal Saturday, facing the Coyotes on home ice, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
The American backstop hasn't played since Oct. 19, as he had sustained a lower-body injury that left him on injured reserve and then he stayed back with his wife for the birth of their second child. New Jersey's new-look offense has fueled Schneider to four wins in his first six games, but his peripherals (3.30 GAA, .907 save percentage) are quite a mess in the early happenings of the 2017-18 campaign.
