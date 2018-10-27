Devils' Cory Schneider: Could accompany team on lengthy trip

Schneider (hip) is being closely monitored by Devils coach John Hynes during the goalie's conditioning stint with AHL Binghamton, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, adding that there's a "distinct possibility" that Schneier will be on team charter to Tampa for the start of a seven-game road trip Monday.

Schneider looked good in his latest rehab start with Binghamton on Wednesday, as he led the minor-league club to a 3-1 win over Belleville with a 22-save performance. Despite losing three straight games, Keith Kinkaid has done an admirable job filling in for Schneider, as he owns a .921 save percentage along with four wins -- including two shutouts -- over seven games.