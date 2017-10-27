Devils' Cory Schneider: Currently with family for birth of child

Schneider, who practiced in full to work through a lower-body injury Thursday, is with his wife as the couple expects the birth of their second child, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

It's still unclear whether Schneider will be available in any capacity for Friday's game against the Senators as he enjoys this special time with his family, but it's worth noting that backup Keith Kinkaid is the confirmed starter for the upcoming home contest.

