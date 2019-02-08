Devils' Cory Schneider: Dazzles in return

Schneider stopped 27 of 28 shots through overtime in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Schneider was excellent in this goaltending duel, as neither he nor New York's Thomas Greiss gave an inch after the first period until Josh Bailey scored the game's lone shootout goal in the fourth round. The American netminder had a 4.66 GAA and .852 save percentage in nine prior NHL appearances this season, with the last of those coming back on Dec. 14. New Jersey will certainly be hoping that this strong performance is the beginning of a return to form for Schneider, who's owed $6 million per year through 2021-22.