Devils' Cory Schneider: Defending cage Monday

Schneider will face the rubber in Monday's tilt against the Sabres, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Schneider faced a barrage of pucks Opening Night, but stood tall, making 40 saves and allowing just one goal to the Avalanche. The netminder went 2-0-0 when facing off with Buffalo last season and will look to continue that trend heading into Monday's matinee.

