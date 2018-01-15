Devils' Cory Schneider: Defending cage Tuesday
Schneider will patrol the crease versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Schneider has been abysmal of late, as he is winless in five straight with a 4.13 GAA. Facing off with the league's second hottest offense (3.41 goals per game), doesn't bode well for the netminder's chances of getting back on the right track against New York.
More News
