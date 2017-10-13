Devils' Cory Schneider: Designated puck stopper Friday
Schneider will start in goal Friday evening versus the visiting Capitals, NJ.com reports.
It's been an ideal start to the season for Schneider, as he's won each of his first three starts, including an extremely tough road draw versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday that saw him set aside 47 of 50 shots. He's faced the Capitals 12 times in his career, posting strong peripherals (2.14 GAA, .923 save percentage), albeit with an ill-fated record of 3-6-2 against them in 12 appearances.
