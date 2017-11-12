Devils' Cory Schneider: Difference maker in win
Schneider delivered a 32-save win over Florida on Saturday night. He allowed just one goal.
Schneider faced several flurries from a good offensive squad in the Panthers, especially in the third period when the kitties turned up the heat. He remains a solid fantasy play, but could be prone to short losing streaks -- Saturday's win snapped a stretch of three games without a win. The Devils continue to play over their heads and they are likely to see some regression to the mean.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Facing pretty good offensive team Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Loses in OT to Oilers•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Pegged as home starter•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Stops 37 in losing cause•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Back between pipes•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Surrenders five in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...