Devils' Cory Schneider: Difference maker in win

Schneider delivered a 32-save win over Florida on Saturday night. He allowed just one goal.

Schneider faced several flurries from a good offensive squad in the Panthers, especially in the third period when the kitties turned up the heat. He remains a solid fantasy play, but could be prone to short losing streaks -- Saturday's win snapped a stretch of three games without a win. The Devils continue to play over their heads and they are likely to see some regression to the mean.