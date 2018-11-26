Devils' Cory Schneider: Difficult time Sunday

Schneider allowed five goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Schneider's record sits at 0-5-0 with a 4.28 GAA and .863 save percentage. The once-upon-a-time standout hasn't looked right since returning from what was reportedly a pesky and painful hip injury. He's lost all five of his starts this season, allowing a combined 19 goals.