Devils' Cory Schneider: Doesn't last half a period

Schneider stopped only four of seven shots before getting replaced by Keith Kinkaid in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

His first home start of the year was a disaster, with the third and final goal summing up Schneider's current form in a nutshell -- William Carrier floated a seemingly harmless shot his way, and the goalie somehow knocked it between his own legs with his trapper. The Devils ended up climbing out of the 3-0 hole, but the victory won't go on Schneider's ledger, and the veteran remains winless on the season at 0-5-1 with a brutal .852 save percentage.