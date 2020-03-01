Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: Draws start Saturday

Schneider will guard the crease for Sunday's contest in Anaheim.

Schneider will start for the third time in the last four games during the Devils' current road trip. Over his last two outings, the Massachusetts native went 1-0-1 while stopping 54-of-58 shots. A matchup against the NHL's third-lowest scoring offense should give Schneider a good opportunity to keep the momentum rolling.

