Devils' Cory Schneider: Draws start Sunday
Schneider will guard the crease for Sunday's contest in Anaheim.
Schneider will start for the third time in the last four games during the Devils' current road trip. Over his last two outings, the Massachusetts native has gone 1-0-1 while stopping 54 of 58 shots. A matchup against the NHL's third-lowest scoring offense should give Schneider a good opportunity to keep the momentum rolling.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Notches first shutout in a year•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Can't hang on in San Jose•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Making second straight start•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Bags first win of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal versus Detroit•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Brought up to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.