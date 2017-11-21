Devils' Cory Schneider: Earns eighth win

Schneider saved 33 of 36 shots during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota.

After surrendering five goals in his previous outing, this was a decent rebound from Schneider, and he now boasts an 8-4-2 record, .917 save percentage and 2.88 GAA for the campaign. With New Jersey sporting a top-10 offense, the veteran could finally post his first 30-win campaign.