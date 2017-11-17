Devils' Cory Schneider: Excellent in overtime loss to Leafs
Schneider stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to Toronto.
It looked as if the Devils and Maple Leafs would be heading for a shootout, but William Nylander scored with three seconds left in overtime to propel Toronto to victory. Schneider was impressive in the loss, stopping everything through regulation to help get the Devils a point. The 31-year-old is now 7-3-2 on the season with a .924 save percentage. While he didn't earn a victory Thursday evening, Schneider turned in a fantastic performance for the second straight game and should be rolled out with confidence right now.
