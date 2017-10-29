Devils' Cory Schneider: Excellent in return to action

Schneider stopped 34 of 37 shots in his return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona. The Devils came away with a 4-3 victory.

A great display from Schneider, who hadn't played since Oct.19 due to a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old had actually been burned for eight goals in his previous two appearances before suffering the injury, so it's good to see a bounce-back performance. Schneider is an absolute workhorse and it's back to the usual now that he's healthy once again. You know what to do.