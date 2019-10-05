Devils' Cory Schneider: Exits with injury
Schneider left Friday's game versus the Jets with an injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The injury came in the third period, as the Jets' Jack Roslovic made contact with the goalie as he scored. Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports it could be a leg injury for Schneider. MacKenzie Blackwood took over in the crease.
