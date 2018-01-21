Devils' Cory Schneider: Expects return Monday
Schneider participated fully in Sunday's practice and should play Monday against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Backup goalie Keith Kinkaid (groin) was placed on injured reserve Sunday morning, so Schneider's health was vital to keeping the Devils from having to recall another netminder. Schneider has missed the last three games, but the previous five were anything by appealing, losing five straight and yielding a .868 save percentage and 4.13 GAA in the process.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Not expected to dress Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Still not feeling well•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Slated for backup duties Thursday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Scratched from start due to illness•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Saturday against Philadelphia•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...