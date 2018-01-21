Devils' Cory Schneider: Expects return Monday

Schneider participated fully in Sunday's practice and should play Monday against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Backup goalie Keith Kinkaid (groin) was placed on injured reserve Sunday morning, so Schneider's health was vital to keeping the Devils from having to recall another netminder. Schneider has missed the last three games, but the previous five were anything by appealing, losing five straight and yielding a .868 save percentage and 4.13 GAA in the process.