Devils' Cory Schneider: Extent of injury clarified
Schneider has been dealing with his hip injury since 2016-17, NJ.com reports.
Schneider continues to recover from his hip surgery he underwent in May, but it's now been revealed that he's been struggling with this injury since the 2016-17 season. During that time frame, Schneider's numbers have taken a hit. With the Devils, his save percentage was never lower than .921, and that has dropped to .908 and .907 during his two most recent campaigns. Meanwhile his worst GAA went from a 2.26 to 2.82 and 2.93. New Jersey needs him at his best, so don't expect him to be rushed back. He could miss all of training camp, and the start of the season, giving Keith Kinkaid the reins in net.
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year's rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...