Devils' Cory Schneider: Extent of injury clarified

Schneider has been dealing with his hip injury since 2016-17, NJ.com reports.

Schneider continues to recover from his hip surgery he underwent in May, but it's now been revealed that he's been struggling with this injury since the 2016-17 season. During that time frame, Schneider's numbers have taken a hit. With the Devils, his save percentage was never lower than .921, and that has dropped to .908 and .907 during his two most recent campaigns. Meanwhile his worst GAA went from a 2.26 to 2.82 and 2.93. New Jersey needs him at his best, so don't expect him to be rushed back. He could miss all of training camp, and the start of the season, giving Keith Kinkaid the reins in net.