Devils' Cory Schneider: Faces some rubber

Schneider (abdomen) took pucks for the first time Thursday as he works his way back into the lineup, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

While Schneider wasn't able to join his teammates on the ice for practice, the fact that he has been cleared to see some shots from the coaching staff is a sign he is progressing. For now, fantasy owners can probably consider the netminder week-to-week, but once he hits the ice for practice, he'll no doubt be upgraded to day-to-day.