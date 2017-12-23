Devils' Cory Schneider: Facing Blackhawks at home

Schneider will defend the cage from the visiting Blackhawks on Saturday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The Devils have rattled off three straight wins despite Schneider posting a paltry .902 save percentage over that span. Rumor has it that wins are easy to come by when your team has amassed 19 goals over the past three home games. Schneider's next task is slowing a Blackhawks team that has gone 5-3-2 over the past 10 matches.