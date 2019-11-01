Devils' Cory Schneider: Facing Flyers

Schneider will guard the goal during Friday's home matchup with Philadelphia, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Schneider was horrible in his last start Wednesday against Tampa Bay, surrendering seven goals on 23 shots en route to a crushing 7-6 overtime loss. The veteran netminder will attempt to bounce back and pick up his first win of the season in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's gone 1-4-1 on the road this year.