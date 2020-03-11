Devils' Cory Schneider: Facing Hurricanes
Schneider will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home clash with Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider has been on a roll recently, securing back-to-back wins over the Ducks and Blues while posting a highly impressive 1.00 GAA and .970 save percentage. The 33-year-old American will attempt to pick up his fourth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a surging Hurricanes club that's won three straight games.
More News
