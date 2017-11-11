Devils' Cory Schneider: Facing pretty good offensive team Saturday

Schneider will post up in the cage Saturday night, fielding shots from the visiting Panthers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The Cats will be looking to build off their 4-1 win over the Sabres on Friday, whereas Schneider and the Devils likely appreciated the extra rest after dropping a home decision to the Oilers in overtime Thursday night. Florida ranks no worse than ninth in the key offensive categories of goals, power-play and shooting percentage, and even faceoffs, but its power play, with a conversation rate of 16.7 percent, is only better than 12 teams across the league.