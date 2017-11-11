Devils' Cory Schneider: Facing pretty good offensive team Saturday
Schneider will post up in the cage Saturday night, fielding shots from the visiting Panthers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The Cats will be looking to build off their 4-1 win over the Sabres on Friday, whereas Schneider and the Devils likely appreciated the extra rest after dropping a home decision to the Oilers in overtime Thursday night. Florida ranks no worse than ninth in the key offensive categories of goals, power-play and shooting percentage, and even faceoffs, but its power play, with a conversation rate of 16.7 percent, is only better than 12 teams across the league.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...