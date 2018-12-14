Devils' Cory Schneider: Facing Vegas

Schneider will start between the pipes in Friday's home matchup with the Golden Knights, MSG Networks' Erika Wachter reports.

Schneider has struggled in limited action this season, compiling an 0-5-1 record while posting an ugly 4.29 GAA and .862 save percentage in eight appearances. The American netminder will look to start righting the ship while picking up his first victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a hot Vegas club that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.