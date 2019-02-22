Devils' Cory Schneider: First shutout in 15 months

Schneider made 30 saves Thursday in a 4-0 win over Ottawa.

It was Schneider's first shutout in 15 months. It came against a depleted Senators' lineup that was without forwards Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel. But a shutout is a shutout. Schneider has won three straight after going 0-17-4 in his last 24 regular-season games.