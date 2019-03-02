Devils' Cory Schneider: Flops against Flyers
Schneider stopped 18 of 23 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.
Philly's final goal was scored into an empty net. Schneider has been giving the Devils a Jekyll and Hyde routine since rejoining the club in early February -- he's allowed one goal or less in five of nine outings, but four goals or more in the other four -- and while his aggregate 2.45 GAA and .922 save percentage during that time are solid, New Jersey could well decide to turn the No. 1 job over to rookie MacKenzie Blackwood down the stretch with the playoffs far out of reach.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...