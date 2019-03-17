Devils' Cory Schneider: Gearing up for matinee

Schneider will defend the cage from host Colorado on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It looks like Devils coach John Hynes was serious when he said he'd rotate Schneider and rookie MacKenzie Blackwood evenly down the stretch. Schneider has started every other game since Feb. 25, with the veteran picking up his first win in four tries against the Oilers this past Wednesday. The 32-year-old will now go to work against an Avalanche team that desperately needs to gain ground on the Coyotes for the second wild-card spot out of the Western Conference.