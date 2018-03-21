Devils' Cory Schneider: Generous to Sharks in return

Schneider coughed up four goals on 14 shots, prior to getting replaced by Keith Kinkaid midway through the second period of Tuesday's 6-2 road loss to the Sharks.

Let's just say that Schneider's first start in five games did not go swimmingly at the Shark Tank, and Kinkaid was unable to stop the bleeding as he surrendered two goals on only 11 shots the rest of the way. Still, Devils coach John Hynes seems reluctant to blame his tenders for the ugly loss. "To me it's not on the goaltender or either goaltender that was in," he said in a report by the Associated Press. "Our team has to be better in lots of aspects of it."