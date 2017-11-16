Devils' Cory Schneider: Get starting nod

Schneider will start in goal on the road against the Maple Leafs on Thursday evening, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The Leafs have surprisingly rattled off four straight wins despite not having second-year stud Auston Matthews (upper body) in tow for the last three; he'll reportedly miss this next contest as well, and we like Schneider's track record against this team. Specifically, he's gone 7-1-3 with a 2.16 GAA and .927 save percentage over 11 games against the Canadian club. Coming off a 32-save win over the Panthers, Schneider is in play for this 12-game daily slate.