Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets no help against Bruins

Schneider made 29 saves Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Boston.

The Devils have started 0-5 and neither Schneider nor Mackenzie Blackwood have had either success or luck. This game wasn't on Schneider -- his teammates have to find some scoring success to help him out. Keep him benched until they do or he'll sink your categories like a stone.

More News
Our Latest Stories