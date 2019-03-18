Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets no help in Denver
Schneider stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche.
Colorado's final goal was scored into an empty net. Schneider seems to be adapting well to alternating starts with rookie MacKenzie Blackwood, posting a 2.22 GAA and .931 save percentage over his last four outings, but the Devils' struggles in front of him have left the veteran netminder with a 1-2-1 record despite his efforts.
