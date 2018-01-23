Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets nod Tuesday

Schneider will be the road starter for Tuesday's clash against Boston, Devils beat reporter Amanda Stein reports.

This means Schneider will be in net for both of New Jersey's back-to-back contests despite allowing three goals on 30 shots against Detroit on Monday. The 31-year-old is still seeking for his first victory in January, and with Boston currently sitting in fifth in the NHL with 3.33 goals per game, Schneider will likely have his work cut out for him.