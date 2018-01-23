Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets not for Tuesday
Schneider will be the road starter for Tuesday's clash against Boston, New Jersey Devils' beat reporter Amanda Stein reports.
This means Schneider will be in net for both of New Jersey's back-to-back contests to start the workweek, despite allowing three goals on 30 shots against Detroit on Monday. The 31-year-old is still seeking for his first victory of 2018, and with Boston currently sitting in fifth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.33), Schneider will need a solid effort to finally place his name in the win column.
